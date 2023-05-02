Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Sotera Health has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

