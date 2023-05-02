South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,311.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

LAD stock opened at $227.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

