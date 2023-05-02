South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

