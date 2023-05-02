South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

CAT stock opened at $217.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.82.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

