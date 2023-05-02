South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $229.66 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

