Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 534,302 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

