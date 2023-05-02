Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $2,121,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $6,852,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 11,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $384,415.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.