SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $66.39.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

