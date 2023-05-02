St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 37.19

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($14.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,173.47. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,699.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,332 ($16.64).

Insider Transactions at St. James’s Place

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.69), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($225,473.46). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

St. James’s Place Company Profile

A number of research firms have issued reports on STJ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($19.62) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.74) to GBX 1,460 ($18.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,430 ($17.87) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,391.88 ($17.39).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

