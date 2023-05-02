St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Announces Dividend of GBX 37.19

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,190.50 ($14.87) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,211.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,173.47. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,699.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,332 ($16.64).
Insider Transactions at St. James’s Place
In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.69), for a total value of £180,468.96 ($225,473.46). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Featured Stories
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.