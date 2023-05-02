State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 16.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in State Street by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 2.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in State Street by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.0 %

STT opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.21.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

