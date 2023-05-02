Stericycle, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $45.55 on Monday. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

