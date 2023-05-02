Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

PDS opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.38. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

