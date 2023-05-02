Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.10.

TSE:PD opened at C$65.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.44. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$61.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.13 million, a PE ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$486.40 million.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

