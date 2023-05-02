StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.60.
About Symbolic Logic
Featured Articles
