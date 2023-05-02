StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

