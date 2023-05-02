StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.
Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of EKSO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
