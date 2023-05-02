StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

