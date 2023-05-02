StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
NYSE SIF opened at $2.35 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.50.
About SIFCO Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.