StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair cut TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 million, a P/E ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.21. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,624,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 34,402 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $301,705.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,553,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,624,054.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,402 shares of company stock valued at $464,506. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

