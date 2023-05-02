StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Trading of UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.