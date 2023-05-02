StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $15.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $12.44 on Friday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.