Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.05-$10.25 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.35. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.43.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.