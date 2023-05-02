Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,259,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

