Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.