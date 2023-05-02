Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $294.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.50. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.80.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

