Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,652 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

