Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,652 Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.