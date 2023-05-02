Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,314 Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

