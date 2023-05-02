Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BYM opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

