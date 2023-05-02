Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $160,000 in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,196,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

