Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 46.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $104,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Further Reading

