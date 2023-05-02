Summit Trail Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

