Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

DMB stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

In related news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

