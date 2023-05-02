Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.