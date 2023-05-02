Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

CMI opened at $234.58 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

