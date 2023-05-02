Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.