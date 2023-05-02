Summit Trail Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.