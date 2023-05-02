Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,338 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -31.84%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

