Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,933 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

