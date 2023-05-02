Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 314,680 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,680 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Udemy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. True Signal LP bought a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Udemy by 1,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Udemy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $251,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,055,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,232 shares of company stock valued at $996,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.81 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Udemy Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.