Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

