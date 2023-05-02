Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,787,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,039.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,668.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,571.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

