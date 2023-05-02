Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

