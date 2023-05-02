SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 295,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,831,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after buying an additional 189,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

See Also

