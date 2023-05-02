Sunrun (RUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunrun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,321,840.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.