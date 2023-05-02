SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 285.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock worth $1,180,135. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

