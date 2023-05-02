Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Synlogic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

