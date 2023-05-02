Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 638 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after buying an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,493,000 after buying an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

