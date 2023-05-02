Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BHP Group by 233.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BHP Group by 2,079.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,638,000 after buying an additional 600,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after buying an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

