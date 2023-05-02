Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,443 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.