Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

