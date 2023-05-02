Synovus Financial Corp Has $295,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 790,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 167,818 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:DAPR opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

